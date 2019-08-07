Ila Graham Stallings, 87, of Granite Falls, N.C., died Wednesday, July 31, 2019.
Ila was born November 27, 1931 in Todd, N.C. to the late D.W. Graham and Ethel Stanberry Graham. She earned her AA from Mars Hill College and her BA from Appalachian State University. She married Dan on June 21, 1952 and raised four children with him. Ila taught K-3 in VA and NC and was an active member of Granite Falls First United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel N. Stallings; sisters, Jewel Graham Church and Violet Graham Sams; and brothers L.D. Graham, John W. Graham, and James B. Graham.
Ila is survived by daughter, Peggy Lynn Caudle and her husband, Tim, of Fuquay Varina; son, Gary and his wife, Margaret; daughter, Cathy; and son, Keith and his wife, Jan, all of Granite Falls; 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life service was held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, Granite Falls, NC. The sanctuary opened at 1 p.m. Reception followed with interment at Sunset Hills Cemetery in Granite Falls.
Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, Caldwell County Habitat for Humanity, and the Dan & Ila Stallings Scholarship at The Foundation of Caldwell Community College & Technical Institute.
Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Granite Falls is serving the family.
You may view the full obituary online at http://www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com/obituary.
