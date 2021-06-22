Mrs. Ida Robertson Miles, 100, of Boone, N.C., passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021 at Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living.
Born December 9, 1920 in Des Moines, Iowa, she was the daughter of the late Alexander Robertson and Helen Florence Stephenson Robertson. Mrs. Miles graduated from Drake University and obtained her Masters of Library Science from Columbia University. Ida was the librarian for many years at the First Baptist Church in Boone, where she also sang in the choir. She played viola with the Appalachian State University Orchestra. She loved music, reading, and researching her Scottish ancestry.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, George B. Miles; one daughter, Margaret Miles; and several nieces and nephews, including Carolyn Robertson, Sally Olsen, Nancy Abell, Sharon Sjostrom, Helen Schaefer, and Judy Havnen.
Memorial donations may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.
There are no services planned at this time.
Online condolences may be shared with the Miles family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Miles family.
