Mr. Hugh “Hughie” Aldridge, 75, of Foscoe, N.C., passed away Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at Duke University Hospital in Durham.
Hugh is survived by his wife of 55 years, Carolyn Hodges Aldridge of the home and two daughters, Connie Aldridge of Tucson, AZ and Kellie Suggs and husband Benny of Raleigh, NC. Also, one grandson of which he was very proud, Nicholas Suggs of Raleigh. Two brothers, Elmer Aldridge (Glenda)) of Vilas and Charles Aldridge (Helen) of Roan Mtn., TN. Two sisters, Janice Taylor of Newland NC and Karen Church (Mike) of Vilas, NC. Two sisters in law, Dorthy Dancy of Vilas and Lois Aldridge of Marion and several nieces and nephews, cousins, and boyhood, lifelong friend, and brother-in-law, Warren Hodges of Boone.
He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Stuard and Marie Johnson Aldridge. Two brothers, Earl and Tommy Aldridge, nephew, Brian Aldridge and brother-in-law Joe Taylor of Newland.
After proudly serving in the Army, Hugh began to learn his lifelong profession of a telephone and cable TV engineer under the guidance of his uncle Tom Johnson. He traveled extensively through North Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, and Virginia and made many friends as he never met a stranger and, like all his family, liked to talk. He was an avid sports fan enjoying NASCAR, the Atlanta Braves, ACC basketball and football to name a few. He also was a deer hunter his entire life and made many happy memories while hunting with his father, brothers, uncles, nephews and cousins and his extended hunting family in Virginia. He enjoyed gardening and sharing the bounty with friends and family.
He loved God, his family, and this country.
A private graveside service will be held at a later time. The body lay in repose Sunday, November 28, 2021, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. for friends at Hampton Funeral Service in Boone.
The family respectfully request no food or flowers with contributions being made to Watauga Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, C/O Denise Greer, 368 Arvil Greer Rd, Vilas, NC 28692
Online condolences may be sent to the Aldridge Family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral Service of Boone is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.