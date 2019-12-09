Mr. Hubert Ray Church, 66, of Purlear, N.C., passed away, Friday, December 6, 2019 at his home.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM, Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Yellow Hill Baptist Church with the Rev. Sherrill Welborn, the Rev. Kenny Newberry and Pastor Brady Hayworth officiating. Burial will be in the Church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 Wednesday evening at Reins Sturdivant Funeral Home.
Mr. Church was born September 1, 1953 in Wilkes County, N.C., to Paige and Agnas Fletcher Church. He was a retired truck driver for DOT and a member of Yellow Hill Baptist Church. Hurbert loved to make people laugh.
In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by brother, Ronnie Church.
Mr. Church is survived by his wife; Joan Rhymer Church of the home; a daughter, Patricia Church, of Deep Gap; a son, Darin Church, of Deep Gap; two grandchildren, Tyler Church and Samantha Church; a sister, Linda Steelman and husband, Eddie, of Deep Gap; and a brother, Bruce Church and wife, LouAnn of Deep Gap.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Yellow Hill Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 5160 Summitt Road, Purlear, NC 28665; or Medi Home Hospice, PO Box 421, Jefferson, NC 28620.
Online condolences may be made at www.reinssturdivant.com
