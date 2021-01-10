Howard S. Davenport, 96, of Greensboro, N.C., formerly of Boone, N.C., passed away on Jan 4, 2021 at Whitestone Nursing Care Center in Greensboro due to Covid-19.
Howard was born Dec 2, 1924 in Perth Amboy, N.J. to Clarence and Elsa Cline Davenport. He served in the U. S. Navy during World War II as a Seabee in the 46th Construction Battalion in the South Pacific, and in Port Barrow, AK.
After being honorably discharged from the Navy in August of 1946, he attended Long Beach City College. He worked for Douglas Aircraft at the Long Beach, California aircraft manufacturing plant for 5 years, and 10 years at the missile manufacturing plant in Charlotte as a department head until its closing in 1966. He then accepted a management position with IRC in Boone, NC, where he worked as a manufacturing manager and consultant until retirement.
After retirement from IRC/TRW, he became associated with Hospice of Watauga County where he served for 17 years as a volunteer, member and chairman of the advisory board, and chairman of the district Hospice foundation.
His concern for children resulted in his becoming a child advocate in the North Carolina court system for abused and neglected children where he served for 27 years, representing the best interests of these children in juvenile court as McDowell County’s first guardian ad litem, and one of the longest serving guardians ad litem in the state. He was also an active volunteer with the Children’s Council and with Kiwanis.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Katherine O’Brien Davenport, and one brother, Robert Davenport.
Surviving are his daughter, Karen Auton, and husband Bob of Greensboro; one grandson, Brian Auton and wife Eliana of King of Prussia, PA, one granddaughter, Lauren Carswell and husband Nathaniel; and two great grandchildren, Lachlan James Carswell and Nora Katherine Carswell, all of Greensboro. Two nephews and two step-great grandchildren also survive.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Watauga County Humane Society, 312 Paws way, Boone, NC 28607.
