Howard J. Harmon, 95, of Fletcher, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Asheville, NC.
He was born on September 8, 1925, in Sugar Grove, NC, where he was raised.
Mr. Harmon moved to Ohio as a young man, along with his wife, Doris, and developed his skills as a tree expert and landscaping professional before returning to his home state. He spent many years as the Grounds Supervisor for UNC Asheville, and retired from that position. On the UNCA campus, there is a permanent plaque beside “The Harmon Oak,” a tree that was planted and dedicated to Mr. Harmon and wife Doris, also a UNCA retiree, to honor their years of service to the University.
He was thought to have never met a stranger, and his kindness was evident as he always looked for the best in people. He loved playing the guitar and mandolin, and spent countless hours during his lifetime making music with fellow musicians.
The well-deserved love and devotion from his family was his greatest treasure on earth, and his steadfast faith provided comfort and promise throughout his life.
Mr. Harmon was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph G. Harmon and Mary Moore Harmon; and by his brother, Russell L. Harmon.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 71 years, Doris Sparks Harmon of the home; his brother, Edgar Harmon of Sugar Grove, NC; and his five daughters, Marilyn Byrd (Marvin) of Kernersville, NC; Ladonna Brawley (David) of Charlotte, NC; Marcia Harmon of Fletcher, NC; Alicia Shope (Dale) of Fairview, NC; and Andrea Wilson of Hendersonville, NC. He was so proud of his five grandchildren, Meghan Brawley Woodlief (Bryan) of Raleigh, NC; Melissa Brawley Antaya (Mike) of Bend, OR; Matthew Duncan (Jen) of Carrboro, NC; Adam Brawley of New York City, NY; John Wilson of Wilmington, NC; and step-granddaughter Jami Byrd Rohde (Seth) of Winston-Salem, NC; as well as his great-granddaughters, Kaylee Woodlief, Cameron Woodlief, and Ava Woodlief, and step-greatgrandson Miles Rohde.
The family received friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m., on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Hampton Funeral Service, 683 Blowing Rock Road, Boone, NC. The graveside service and burial was private, with Pastor Daniel Lawrence of Antioch Baptist Church officiating.
Online condolence may be sent to the Harmon family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com.
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.