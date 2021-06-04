Hope Reece, 68 of Trade, passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Watauga Medical Center.
Hope was born on October 30, 1952 to the late Bruce Reece and Willie Canter Proffitt. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Lynda Greene, Cynthia Lipford; and brothers, Sherry Reece, Wayne Reece, David Reece, and Norman Reece.
Hope was very spirited and charismatic. She was an incredibly strong woman who endured more than most could and more than anyone should. She also adored her little dog named Trouble.
Those left to cherish her memories include her daughter, Kimberly Barnett; granddaughters, Brooklyn Hope Barnett, and her partner in crime, Halei Reid Barnett; sisters, Audrey Faith Thomas, Charity Jane Reece; brother, Joe Reece; several nieces, nephews and special friends; and a special mention to Audrey for always being there for her.
Hope will be cremated and a graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at the Reece Cemetery on Bulldog Road in Trade.
Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com
The family of Hope Reece has entrusted her care to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.
