Herschel Victor “HV” Morris left us last Friday, May 29th, leaving a deep hole in our hearts.
He was born 98 years ago in Cumberland County, IL to Coral Grace Gossett and Charley Morris. In our family, he is the last of that greatest generation; World War II Navy Veteran, staunch patriot, fiercely independent but compassionate and inspirational.
His early childhood was spent on his grandparents’ farm in rural Illinois along with two brothers and a sister, and his school years in Marshall, IL where began his lifelong interest in aviation and tennis. When WW II broke out, he enlisted in the US Navy, served through the war in several locations. He continued to serve for several years in the Naval Reserve.
Upon returning from the war, he met and married his sweetheart, Jeanne Hankey Morris. They moved to Louisville, KY where he worked as a corporate pilot, in pharmaceutical sales, and, in 1987, retired as Executive Vice-President of Little Brownie Bakers (now Beatrice Foods) where he was instrumental is acquiring the Girl Scout Cookie business. While in Louisville, he served several years with the Civil Air Patrol, maintained membership in AOPA (Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association), and spent many happy days restoring and showing his classic cars.
After retiring to Florida, and summering in Boone, he spent much time with his favorite hobbies: fishing, tennis and old cars. He was a regular medal winner in tennis in both the Florida and North Carolina Senior Games.
About 10 years ago, he and Jeanne moved to Boone full time to continue retirement near family. He was a regular at many of the local Car shows for several years; and most recently could be seen at the counter in Starbucks where his easy going personality and infectious smile got him into conversations about everything from Aircraft to WW II history, engines to specialty tools and the latest news. His “back on the farm” stories were always a favorite. He was never at a loss for words; never shied away from a conversation, always encouraging those with whom he spoke.
His parents, siblings and wife of 71 years, Jeanne Hankey Morris, all proceeded him in death.
He is survived by two daughters, Karen Solomon (Steve) of Lakewood Ranch, FL, and Colleen Brudzinski (George) of Todd, NC; four grandchildren, Larry Gatti III (Meg), Julia Miller (John), Geoffrey Gatti and Ron Fox (Jen) all of Louisville, three great-grandchildren, Ben and Avery Gatti and Cara Miller.
Arrangements will be available at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home website when completed.
