Herman C. Cannon, 88, of Cannon Lane, Vilas, N.C., passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019.
Born June 15, 1931, in Watauga County, N.C., he was a son of Troy and Ruby Harmon Cannon.
In 1952, Herman married his sweetheart and the love of his life, Shelby Lee Matheson. He entered the US Air Force in 1951, retiring in July, 1971 as a Senior Master Sergeant with numerous honors and metals. He received special recognition from President Nixon for his service to our country. SMSGT Cannon was selected out of Tactical Air Command to demonstrate the C-123 for President Kennedy. He played an important role in the first landing of the astronauts and was associated with NASA throughout his career.
After retiring from the military, he and Shelby trucked all over the country for the next 13 years. He lived a quiet and happy life enjoying family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and his pet dog, B.J. Thank goodness we have so many wonderful memories of our dad. Our family will miss him terribly.
Herman is survived by his wife of 66 years, Shelby Cannon; daughters, Anita Miller, Teresa Cannon and Gail Ellis Winebarger; son, Bruce Clay Cannon; grandchildren, Shawn and Michael Aldridge, Amanda VanWingerden, Andrew Ellis, Cheyanne, Dakotah, Autumn and Skyler Cannon; great-grandchildren, Cole and Cody Ellis, Case, Asher, Isaacs, and Ella VanWingerden; sister, Rachel Cannon; and brother, Hencil Cannon.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Wayne and Lester Cannon.
Military Graveside Honors will be conducted Monday, August 26, 2019, at 1:45 PM at the Mountain Home National Cemetery in Mountain Home, TN.
The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon from 2 until 4 p.m., at Austin & Barnes.
We would like to say a special Thank You to the entire Medi-Home Health and Hospice personnel, and especially his nurse, Janelle. Thanks to all for the prayers said for Herman and for all the food and flowers sent. Thank you to Rev. Chad Cole for all the prayers, guidance and love he has shown our family.
The family suggests memorials to Medi Home Health and Hospice, 400 Shadowline Dr., Suite 102, Boone, NC 28607.
Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Cannon family.
