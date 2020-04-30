Helen Dishman Dotson, 92, passed away on April 28, 2020.
She was born in Watauga County, N.C., on December 11, 1927, to Spencer and Maggie Smitherman Dishman.
She was an employee of IRC/TRW for 32 years.
As a member of Poplar Grove Baptist Church, she served as a Sunday School teacher and assisted with Vacation Bible School. Service, giving, and the word of wisdom were among her spiritual gifts. She was also a member of the Eastern Star.
Helen enjoyed gardening, cooking, canning vegetables, and sewing, but most of all caring for her family, friends, and neighbors. She will be remembered for her quick wit and humor, warm personality, artistic talent, encouragement, patience, great work ethic, gentleness, hospitality, kindness, generosity, and affection. Comments from her friends such as, "She was easy to love," and "She was like a mama to me," were evidence of her love for and faith in God.
Surviving are her son, Don Dotson and wife, Ruth; her daughter, Joan Robinson and husband, Lane; her grandson, Adam Lentz and wife, Valeree; her great-granddaughter, Victoria Lentz; step grandchildren, Amber Osteen (Lily and Isla), B.T. Robinson, Ian Robinson and wife; Katherine (Indiana); several nieces and nephews, and special relatives, Glenn David and Eddie Dishman, Betty Church, and Cathie Farmer.
In addition to her parents Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Warren Dotson; her daughter, Linda Dotson; brothers, Glenn and Mack Dishman; her sisters, Georgia Lawrence, Dora Eggers, and Dare Brown.
The family will conduct a Celebration of Life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the local chapter for the National Alliance on Mental Illness NAMI High Country, P.O. Box 2343, Boone, NC 28607.
Online condolences may be shared with the Dotson family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Dotson family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.