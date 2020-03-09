Helen Constance "Connie" Henneberg

Helen Constance "Connie" (nee Wohn) Henneberg, 94, of Boone, N.C., passed away on March 1, 2020.
She was born on April 21, 1925 in the Clairmont Village neighborhood of the Bronx, New York, the only child of Frederick R. Wohn and Helen I. Feitner.
Connie was a strong-willed, no-nonsense individual who lived an interesting life that started with a career in Manhattan with The Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, and ended where she found the most happiness: in the High Country. She often said that she never liked the hustle and bustle of city life.
Connie fell in love with Edward G. Henneberg after meeting him at a baseball game in the Bronx, and married soon after in 1948. Ed and Connie eventually left New York City, first moving to Connecticut, and after many, many more moves, eventually made their home in the High Country. She often said the mountains of North Carolina, especially Sparta, was the place they both liked best.
Those that called her Mom, Grandma and Great Grandma will greatly miss her.
Connie was preceded in death by her husband, Edward. She is survived by son, Richard Henneberg, and wife, Sandra of Newnan, Georgia; daughter, Jayne Matar, and husband, Assad of Deep Gap, North Carolina; and son, Edward Henneberg, Jr., and wife, Lordes of Sarasota, Florida; as well as eight grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
Connie was a member of the Boone congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses, and shared her faith with everyone she met.
In accordance with Connie's wishes, there will be no funeral service. A family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Watauga County Humane Society in Connie's memory.
