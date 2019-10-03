Hazel Harmon Isaacs, 85, of Isaacs Branch Road, Sugar Grove, N.C., passed away Wednesday morning, October 2, 2019, at The Foley Center in Blowing Rock.
Hazel was born May 27, 1934 in Watauga County, N.C., a daughter of late Coy and Della Oakes Harmon. She was a retired seamstress for Shadowline in Boone, and was of the Baptist faith. Hazel loved hummingbirds, gardening, and most of all, family gatherings. She was a devoted housewife and mother.
She is survived by one son, George Henry Isaacs, Jr., of Raleigh; four daughters, Martha Sue Grill and husband, Marty, of Shamokin, Pennsylvania, Priscilla Ann Jestes and Nancy Isaacs, both of Boone, and Angela Louise Rominger and husband, Charles, of Sugar Grove; seven grandsons, Tony, Joey Tucker, Carson, Anthony, Aaron, and Alden; five granddaughters, Lisa, Veronica, Bea, Corrina, and Jennifer; two brothers, Odell Harmon and wife Pat of Evington, Virginia, and ed Harmon and wife Carolyn of Zionville, and three sisters, Peggy Harmon of Linville, Louella Dotson and husband Bill of Trade, Tennessee, and Janice Brooks and husband Darrell of West Jefferson. She is also survived by ten great-grandchildren, and one great great-granddaughter, and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Henry Isaacs, Sr.; one beloved grandson, Will Francie; four brothers, Dwight, Albert, and Roy, and Dean Harmon; two sisters, JoAnn Triplett and Mary Lynn Hodges; and one sister-in-law, Georgia Harmon.
Graveside services and burial for Hazel Harmon Isaacs will be conducted Sunday afternoon, October 6, 2019, at 2:30 PM, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Officiating will be Pastor Keven Combs.
Flowers are appreciated, or memorial contributions may be made to Medi Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 102, Boone, North Carolina, 28607, or to Peasant Grove Baptist Church Benevolent Fund, 1564 Silverstone Road, Zionville, North Carolina, 28698.
Online condolences may be sent to the Isaacs family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
