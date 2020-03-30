Hazel Cable Farthing, 95, of Bethel Road, Vilas, N.C., passed away peacefully at her home, with her family by her side, Friday evening, March 27, 2020.
Mrs. Farthing was born December 6, 1924 in Watauga County. The daughter of the late William Lee Cable and Sena Johnson Cable. She was a homemaker and the oldest member of Bethel Baptist Church.
She is survived by one son, Len Farthing and wife Brenda of Vilas; two daughters, Patti Hensley and husband Keith of Vilas and Debbie Farthing of the home; two granddaughters, Amanda Huff and husband Todd of Deep Gap and Cora Jean Hensley of Vilas; two grandsons, Joel Byron Farthing and wife Nicole of Vilas and David Lance Farthing and wife Taylor of Easley, South Carolina; two great-granddaughters, Hattie Mae Farthing of Vilas and Mia Len Huff of Deep Gap; and one great grandson, Grady Colt Farthing of Vilas. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edmund Jones Farthing, Jr.; two sons, Lance and Byron Farthing; two sisters, Dosha Wilson and Lena Edmisten; and five brothers, Dwight, Spencer, Frank, Howard and Hal Cable.
Graveside funeral services for Hazel Cable Farthing were conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 30, 2020 at C.S. Farthing Cemetery in Bethel. Pastor Charlie Martin and Pastor Ethan Greene officiated.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the C.S. Farthing Cemetery Fund, in care of Clifford Farthing, 217 Branch Crossing, Sugar Grove, North Carolina 28679 or to Medi Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Boone, North Carolina 28607.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff and nurses of Medi Home Hospice for their loving care of Mrs. Farthing.
Online condolences may be sent to the Farthing family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com.
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
