Harry Robert Rosen, son of Al Rosen and Bessie Schoenberger, died peacefully on November 3, 2019 at Deerfield Assisted Living in Boone NC.
Harry, a resident of the Boone area since 1987, was born in Eau Claire, Wi. On April 20, 1937. Harry was a businessman who owned and operated many businesses in multiple fields.
No one who met Harry forgot his warmth, kindness and infectious passion for motorcycle riding, piloting his Cessna airplane, puttering in his workshop and his love for the great outdoors.
In 1986, he married Beverly Cavanaugh (nee Bukowski) and together they discovered Boone.
A devoted father, he is survived by his wife, Beverly; two sons, Phillip and James; step-sons, Timothy and Christopher; grandchildren, Rebecca, Francis, Peter, Mark, Ryan; and great-grandson, Jackson.
He will be deeply missed family, friends and all who knew him.
Services will be private.
Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
