Harold L. King, Sr., 92, of 310 Clay Hodges Road, Boone, N.C., passed away Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Life Care Center of Banner Elk.
He was born October 25, 1928, in Sikes, Louisiana. A son of the late James Daniel King and Belle Bazar King. He was a licensed funeral director and embalmer and joined the staff of Hampton Funeral Service in 1986, until his retirement after 29 years. He was a US Navy Veteran, having served in WWII and Korea. He was a member and former deacon of Perkinsville Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Jean Eaves King of Boone; one daughter, Sherrie King of Boone; two sons, Lynn King and wife Janell of Pine Bluff, Arkansas and Randy King and wife Clare of Chesterfield, New Hampshire; two granddaughters, Allison King of Hoboken, New Jersey and Erin King of Boulder, Colorado; three grandsons, Brandon Stephens of Boone; Daniel King of Galveston, Texas and Ryan King of New York City, New York; one sister-in-law, Katherine King of San Antonio, Texas; and one brother-in-law, John Eaves of Big Pine Key, Florida. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his father and mother, he was preceded in death by one sister, Sue Dupree, one brother, Derwin King, one brother-in-law, Lennie Dupree and one sister-in-law Dorothy Eaves.
Funeral services for Harold L. King, Sr. will be conducted at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Gordon Noble will officiate.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m., prior to the service at the chapel.
Interment will be held in Simsboro Cemetery in Simsboro, Louisiana.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the King family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com.
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
