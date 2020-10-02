Harley R. Bentley, 74 of Vero Beach, Florida, died September 17, 2020 at the Hospice House after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born February 27, 1946, to the late Clyde and Virginia Bentley, in Boone, North Carolina. He dedicated a portion of his life to the military where he served as a Sergeant in the Marine Corp during the Vietnam War. For his valor and heroic act, he was the recipient of many metals, most notable was the Purple Heart.
He was predeceased by Gail Auton (sister) of Vero Beach, FL and Rhea Bentley (brother) of Boone, NC. He is survived by his brothers and sisters, Shirley Thomas of Boone, NC, Barbara Hollers of Vero Beach, FL, Mertis Auton of Palm Bay, FL, John Bentley of Ft. Pierce, FL, and Byron Bentley of Rockledge, FL.
In addition, he is survived by his daughter, sons, and eight grandchildren, Lori Bentley (Jonathan Hébert) of Fairfax, VT, Conor and Lily; Kyle Bentley (Julianna) of Pine Bush, NY, Cooper, Oliver, and Alleigh; Ryan Bentley (Britt) of Jackson, GA, Spencer and Jude; David Bentley (Ashley) of Tallahassee, FL; Devin Bentley (Katherine) of Milner, GA, Tyler, Kylee, Brayden.
A special thanks and endless gratitude to Dr. Zerega for always looking out for dad and being a great friend and physician to lean on. You always made sure that he was receiving the best medical care. Our gratitude continues with Dr. Byer and her staff. We can never thank you enough for providing our dad with all your expertise, care, and kindness. He was fortunate to be cared for by you and your incredible staff. Although we are unable to list his entire medical team, he always felt you had his best interest in mind, and we are forever grateful. Every soldier should be given this well-deserved level of care. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for caring for our dad.
We appreciate the special care he received from the Hospice House during his last few days. A special shout out to Cinthia for the lavender bath that he received and joked about before he said his last words. He was a comedian until the end.
He had many friends, some of which we never had the opportunity to meet. We would be remiss not thanking all of you for caring and loving him just as he was.
In going through our dad's belongings, we found his favorite quote in his handwriting. "Hope is the destination that we seek. Love is the road that leads to hope. Courage is the motor that drives us. We travel out of darkness into faith. In the end we have traveled from light back to darkness and are hoping for the light.
Much of his career was dedicated to the beautification of Vero's beaches, so in his honor we have partnered with Ocean Clean Up (www.oceancleanup.com) to accept donations in his name.
In respecting our dad's wishes, he requested not to have a funeral service and we will be planning a celebration of life in the future.
Arrangements by Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home & Crematory, Vero Beach, FL. An online guestbook is available at www.lowtherfamily.com.
