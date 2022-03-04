Hansford Miller born May 11,1925 and died March 1, 2022, at age 96 years 10 months.
Hansford Miller was a quiet, kind and humble man. He was the 4th of 9 children, His father was sick and passed away when he was almost 14 years old. His father's passing left him feeling the responsibility of helping to support the family. Times were hard for their family.
They lived in a sawmill shack converted to a home and it was not very sturdy. He said that often, when there were high winds, his mother would wake them up and say, "bring your quilts" and they would seek shelter beside a very large rock because she was fearful the walls of the home would collapse. He and his older brother Thomas helped build a home for the family shortly after his father died. He worked farming, cutting timber or any job available. After a short time working at the Navy Yard in Norfolk, VA he began a 20-year career at Broyhill Furniture and when Vermont American came to Boone he worked there until 3 months before they closed.
Hansford built his home. He loved helping others and during retirement he and his wife put roofs on homes for a few people. He did some small construction jobs for others as well. A flood washed out the bridge across Howards Creek so after getting quotes from $25,000 to $30,000 to rebuild the bridge, he decided to build the 50-foot span bridge which is still in use today. The cost was about one half the quotes he received and was shared with his five neighbors. He also helped build a Habitat Home. He was often seen cutting down trees or on some roof-top blowing leaves out of the gutters. He continued to help others and was never idle. He enjoyed a hot air balloon ride over the Yadkin Valley as a birthday present in 2018.
At the age of 95, he was clearing some land and came down the steep hill with an axe in one hand and a chainsaw in the other. He fell and dislocated his shoulder.
He loved his family but, most importantly, he loved the Lord and had the following mottos: 1. Be at the place where I want the Lord to have complete control of my life. 2. Be able to pray anywhere anytime 3. Be able to help others live better. 4. Lead people to Christ. He shared the importance of accepting Christ as your Savior with visitors. Daddy loved singing and at Proffit's Grove Baptist Church during a revival the preacher started to close the service and had not had any response when Daddy stood up and said I believe if you sing one more song someone will respond. The Preacher said I don't feel we need to go any longer but if you do, we will sing one more song we will. They sang the song and had six or seven to accept Christ. He delighted in going to church and help sing. He was there at every opportunity.
He was predeceased by his wife of 68 years, Edna Bryan Miller, his father and mother, George Jefferson Lee Miller and Bessie Margaret Neeley Miller, son in law, Larry Townsend, grandson in law, Jeffery Saltzman and great grandson, Callum O'Herin. sisters, Nancy M. Brown (brother-in-law, Ibry), Lovely M. Danner (brother-in-law, Cameron), Fanny Elizabeth "Betty" M. Chapman (brother-in-law, Melvin). brothers, Thomas Miller (sister- in-law, Anna Mae J. Miller), Malcolm Miller, brother-in-law, Linwood MaReady , sister-in-law, Quintella M. Miller.
Left to cherish his memory are sons, Garry Miller and Randall Miller (wife, Angela); daughter, Audrey Townsend; daughter in law, Linda Miller; granddaughters, Alecia Saltzman, Lora Sigmon, Chainey O'Herin (husband, Thomas), Neeley Ponder (husband, Leland), Miranda Warren (husband, David); and grandson, Bryan Miller (wife, Lindsey); great grandchildren, William Saltzman (wife, Brandy), Kaitlyn Nesbit, Bailey Sigmon, Gavin, Jane and Reece O'Herin, Briar Ponder, Drew, Landon and Josiah Miller; great-great-granddaughters, Lilly Saltzman and Oaklynn Nesbit; step-grandsons, Billy Townsend (wife Paula) and Allen Townsend; sisters, Leona MaReady and Nell Porter,(brother in law, Clint); sister in law, Bettye W. Miller; brother, George Richard Miller also special niece and nephew, Linda and Bobby Money and special niece, Molly Beach, and many other nieces and nephews.
Special appreciation is given to his Pastor Jerry Moretz and church family at The Meat Camp Assembly of God, his neighbors Don and Clare Olander and Krystina Rusch and Chaplain Billy, Kim, Alberta, Cameron, and Tina of the staff at Amorem Hospice.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Meat Camp Baptist Church. The Reverend Bryan Miller, the Reverend Jerry Moretz and the Reverend Doug Main will officiate. Burial will follow in Meat Camp Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m., prior to the service.
Flowers will be appreciated, or contributions may be made to Meat Camp Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 256 Meat Camp Road, Boone, NC 28607.
Online condolences may be sent to the Miller family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
