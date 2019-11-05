Grace Miller Proffit, 90, of 4428 Meat Camp Road, Todd, N.C., passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at her home.
Grace was born November 24, 1928 in Watauga County, N.C., a daughter of the late William Donley Miller and Maggie Shelton Miller. She was a homemaker and a member of Proffitt’s Grove Baptist Church.
She is survived by two sisters, Lola Miller of Todd and Lucy Eggers and husband, Curtis, of Boone; and one sister-in-law, Diane Miller of Todd. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Grace was preceded in death by her husband, Odell Proffitt; three brothers, Jeff, L.H., and Charles Miller; and one sister, Eva Glee Winebarger.
Funeral services for Grace Miller Proffit will be conducted Sunday afternoon, November 3, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. The body will lie in state, at the chapel, from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Eugene Braswell and Pastor Delmar James. Burial will follow in the Proffitt’s Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon, from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.
Flowers are appreciated, or memorial contributions may be made to Medi Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 102, Boone, North Carolina, 28607.
The family would life to express their love and appreciation to Medi Home Hospice for their sincere care and kindness.
The family respectfully requests no food.
Online condolences may be made to the Proffit family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.