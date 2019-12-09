Gloria Ann Beier Hicks, 65, of Old 60, Wilkesboro, N.C., passed away Friday, December 6, 2019 at Accordius Health of Wilkesboro.
She was born October 8, 1954 in La Crosse County, Wisconsin to Violet Corrine Allen Lokken and the late Reinhold Beier, Jr. In addition to her father she was preceded in death by three sisters; and two brothers.
Ms. Hicks dearly loved her grandchildren and spoiled them. She raised Chihuahuas and was a ball of fire.
Survivors in addition to her mother include one son, Jonathan Coffey and fiancee, Amanda, of Taylorsville; one daughter, Jennifer Kerhoulas and husband, Danny, of Deep Gap, N.C.; two brothers; three sisters; and her beloved grandchildren, Richard Kerhoulas, Tyler Kerhoulas and Melody Kerhoulas.
Celebration of Life services will be held privately by the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.greer-mcelveenfuneralhome.com
Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the Hicks family.
