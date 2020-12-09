Glenda K. Hollars, 73, passed away at her home Friday, December 4, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Glenn William Greer and Lorene Blake Greer and is survived by a daughter, Lisa Hollars of Vilas; three sons: David Hollars of Charleston, SC; Mark Hollars of Vilas, NC and Kevin Hollars of Oak Island, NC, numerous grandchildren; sister Carol (David) Michaels, Sue Davis and brother Chris Greer (all of Boone, NC).
Services for Glenda K. Hollars will be conducted Thursday, December 10, 2020, at 1:00 PM at Austin & Barnes Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Harold Bennett officiating.
Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Hollars family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.