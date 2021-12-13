Gladys M. Shoun, 93, of Sylvania, OH, passed away Friday, December 10, 2021.
She was born January 29, 1928, in Vilas, North Carolina, to parents Asa and Kate (Swift) Reese.
Glady is survived by her son, Allen (Barb) Shoun; grandchildren, Christie (Anthony Vincent), Marc (Nichole), and Nicholas (Meghan) Shoun; great-grandson, Micah Shoun; sister, Dorcas Hodges; and brother, Clint Reese.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, A.L.; daughter, Colleen Shoun; sisters, Kathleen Reese and Betty Shoun; and brothers, Asa, Norman, Richard, Glenn, and Lance Reece. She was happiest when surrounded by her family, and she loved her grandchildren.
Friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St., Sylvania, OH, Tuesday, December 14, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., where Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, December 15, at 11 a.m. Pastor Caleb Prenell of the Liberty Baptist Church will officiate. Gladys will be laid to rest at Toledo Memorial Park.
Those wishing to offer memorials, in lieu of flowers, are asked to consider St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Online condolences may be offered at www.reebfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.