Gerry Brown Wilcox, 83, passed away on December 27th, 2019 at Watauga Medical Center in Boone, N.C., after a long illness.
Gerry was born February 15th, 1936 in Watauga County to William Oren and Allie Jones Brown. She was the youngest of nine children and was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Thelma Greene, Faye Greene, Frost Norris, Gladys Payne, and Pearl Norris; as well as brothers, Wilson Brown, Steve Brown, and Roby Brown.
Gerry was raised in Watauga County and began her education at Howard's Creek School. She attended Appalachian High School as a Majorette where she met the love of her life, Charles "Kenneth" Wilcox. The two were married in 1955 while Gerry was attending Appalachian State Teachers College. She worked at TRW to support Kenneth's education and raised Boxer pups and Chinchillas to supplement their income. Then, as they started a family, she became a gracious hostess, a fantastic cook, and a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
She loved to travel with Kenneth and the two saw many great parts of the world together. When they weren't visiting new places, Gerry found pleasure in serving on the Caldwell Community College Board, the Hospice board in Boone, and numerous other committees at the First Baptist Church. She also assisted with the local Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts.
She is survived by her husband Charles "Kenneth" Wilcox of 64 years; children, Kimberly Wilcox Davis and husband, Glenn, Charles Christopher Wilcox and wife, Melanie, Laura Wilcox Pace and husband, David; grandchildren, Seth Triplett and fiancée, Kelly Beal, Shane Triplett and wife Keana, Hannah Sprinkmann and husband Erik, Charlie Wilcox and wife Skylar, Berkley Wilcox, Cole Pace, and Oren Pace; great grandchildren, Kasen Triplett, Chance Triplett, Kenzlie Triplett, Everett Sprinkmann; sisters-in-law, Patricia Cook and husband, Haden, and Helen Brown; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews; and extended family, Lucille Teague, Anita McKinney, Megan Howk, Nick Welsh, Morgan Smith.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday morning, January 4th at the First Baptist Church in Boone, officiated by Pastor Roy Dobyns. The body will lie in state at the church from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Celebration of life will immediately follow services in the church fellowship hall.
Entombment will take place at 3 p.m. in Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to First Baptist Church, 375 West King St., Boone, NC 28607, or to Crossnore School, Avery Campus, PO Box 249, Crossnore, NC 28616.
Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Wilcox family.
