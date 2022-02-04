Geraldine Mary Sayles, 78, a resident of Sugar Grove, NC., passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday February 1, 2022, at Atrium Health-Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem.
Geraldine was born September 19, 1943, in Bronx, New York. The daughter of the late Jack Kirk and the late Lorraine Wilson Kirk.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald Sayles. They married January 26,1963 and just celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary. She had two children, one daughter, Lisa Valle & husband Richard of Lake Wiley, South Carolina; one son, John Sayles of Royal Palm Beach, Florida; four grandchildren, Brooke Sayles, Jarrett Sayles, Justin Sayles, and Anthony Valle; great-grandchildren, Elley, Logan and Madison; her nieces, Deborah Deluca and husband Phil, Jennifer Sayles-Mallano and husband Donato, both of Staten Island, New York; and great-nephews and great-nieces, Joseph Deluca, Briana Deluca, Brielle Mallano, Olivia Mallano and Matthew Mallano, Kristina Ciaffi and husband Anthony, great-great nieces, Gianna and Ali.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 6, 2022 at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel located in Boone, NC.
Immediately following the service, the family will be welcoming guests at their home located at 949 Watauga River Road, Sugar Grove, NC 28679.
In lieu of flowers - memorials can be made to American Cancer Society c/o of Brian Barker, 441 Daniel Drive, Boone, North Carolina 28607 or to the Watauga Humane Society, www.wataugahumane.org
Online condolences may be sent to the Sayles family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com.
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
