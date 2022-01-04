Georgia Ward Gillis, 90, passed away Sunday, December 26, 2021, at Life Care Center in Banner Elk.
Born August 14, 1931, in Sugar Grove, she was a daughter of the late George and Mabel Vandyke Ward.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Mack Ward and a sister, Bonnie Knowles.
Georgia attended Lees McRae College and was a medical technologist. She enjoyed living on the farm in Sugar Grove.
She is survived by her daughter, Katherine Gillis and partner Carol of Lake Wylie, SC; two sons, Stephen Gillis and wife April of Mooresville, and Dale Gillis of Mooresville; sister-in-law, Jewell Dunn of Mountain City, TN; five grandchildren, Savannah, Samuel, Trey, Kristina, and Chase as well as four great-grandchildren, Declan, Harper, Kennedy, and Camryn.
A celebration of Georgia’s life was held at 1 p.m. on Monday, January 3, 2022, in the chapel of Hampton Funeral Service with Pastor Gordon Noble officiating. The family received friends following the service.
Online condolences may be sent to the Gillis Family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral Service of Boone is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.