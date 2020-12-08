Georgia Ruth Edney Day, 84, of Boone, N.C., passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Transitions Life Care Hospice in Raleigh.
She was born in the Edneyville Area of Henderson County and Graduated from Edneyville High School. She was a Retired Registered Nurse (Graduate of Presbyterian Nursing School in Charlotte) and a Retired Seamstress from Belk's. She had a love of sewing and spending time with her family.
She is survived by three sons, John E. "Jack" Day, Jr. and wife Cindy of Lenoir, Charles M. Day Boone, and Andrew Day and wife Lesley of Cary; nine grandchildren, John C. Day and Stephanie Day of Germany, Dillion and Landon Day of Boone, Jared Roberts of Crescent City, Illinois, Jake Day and Griffin Day of Cary, and Ethan Cassavaugh and Kelsey Cassavaugh of Lenoir; and one sister, Norma Jean Wright of Hendersonville.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Charles Edney and Lucy Jackson Edney, seven sisters and two brothers and the father of her children, John Day.
Graveside services and burial will be conducted Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Moore Cemetery. Pastor Raymond Spann will officiate.
The body will lie in state at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel from 9:00 until 5:00 Wednesday, so family and friends may come by and pay their respects and sign the register book.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Moore Cemetery Fund in care of Charlie Day, 175 Gordon Day Road, Boone, North Carolina 28607.
Online condolences may be sent to the Day family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com.
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.