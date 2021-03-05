George Wied Bard, 93, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on February 16, 2021.
George was born in Neenah, Wisconsin. He was the son of Sophia and Kenneth Bard. George’s education was at Wisconsin Schools and he earned his Bachelor of Science with a major in Physics from the University of Wisconsin.
While at UW, George met Jean Yunker, his wife of 67 years. George and Jean were active members of the Wisconsin Hoofers (Outing Club) at UW and kept in touch with many of their Hoofer friends throughout their lives.
Upon graduation, George’s first employment was in North Chicago doing research on semi-conductors and transistors with Pfanstiehl Electrical Laboratory. George, Jean and family moved to Manhattan Beach, CA from Waukegan Illinois in 1958 where he took a position as a Product Manager with Pacific Semiconductors (later to become TRW). George and family enjoyed many wonderful family times at their Lake Arrowhead CA cabin. George was active with AFS (American Field Service - an international student exchange program) and hosted their first exchange daughter from South Africa, Karen Hindson from 1971-1972.
In 1972 the family relocated to Boone, NC where George became Chief Engineer and Manager of Quality Control for IRC. George and Jean founded the AFS program in Boone and in 1976-1977 they hosted their second Foreign Exchange daughter from Austria, Brigitte Lintner. George retired from IRC in 1990.
George gave freely of his time and service to others. He spent over 10 years serving on various Watauga County Library Boards and 17 years on the Boone Board of Adjustment. He was also a long time member of the Boone United Methodist Church and Appalachian State University’s Senior Scholars. George cherished his family. His idea of fun was family get-togethers and travel. George and Jean traveled to all 50 States and over 9 countries. George could fix anything and had a talent for working with wood. His other hobbies included stained glass and a collection of early lighting. Two of his stained glass windows can be found in the lobby of the United Methodist Church in Boone.
George is survived by his sister, Marylou (Don), Sheffield, VT; brother-in-law, John Yunker, Lillian, AL; three children, Lynne (George) Hancock, Beaufort SC; Richard (Leslie) Bard, Chapel Hill, NC and Nancy (Roger) Bard-Nelson of Blowing Rock, NC and his two AFS daughters, Dr. Karen Hindson (Weinheim, Germany) and Brigitte Lintner (Prague, Czech Republic). George was the beloved Grandpa, “Pop Pop”, to Aaron Nelson (Boston, MA) and sister, Rachel Nelson (Blowing Rock, NC); sisters, Holly Bard (Greenville, SC), and Melissa Bard (San Diego, CA) and George Hancock Jr. (Missoula, MT).
The Bard family would like to extend sincere thanks to the caring staff of Home Instead and the wonderful nurses and staff of Medi Home Health and Hospice for the support provided.
A small private family service will be held. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there will be no visitation. Per his wishes, George’s ashes will be spread with Jean’s in Western North Carolina.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in George’s memory to the Parkinson’s Foundation at https://www.parkinson.org/ways-to-give or the Watauga County Library Endowment at https://www.arlibrary.org/about-watauga-library/watauga-endowment.
On-line messages of condolence and sympathy may be made to: https://austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.