George Thomas Miller, of 2376 Liberty Church Road, Hickory, N.C., surrounded by his loving family, died suddenly on February 24, 2020, after a period of declining health.
He was born December 3, 1935, in the Pottertown section of Watauga County, N.C., to the late James Donley Miller and Rosalie Malinda Greer. He was preceded in death by a son, William George Miller; and brothers, Roby Earl Miller and Thomas Lovill Miller.
George was a retired furniture worker. He had three loves; his surviving wife of 63 years, Dorothy Canter Miller; his grandchildren, and bluegrass music, which he played on the guitar and mandolin and listened to his entire life. He is also survived by a sister, Geraldine Livingston of Sawmills; a brother, Robert Miller, of Lenoir; a son, Junior Miller of Hickory; a daughter Lisa (Berk) Smith of Hickory; grandsons, Sparky Miller, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Jonathan Miller (Barbara) of Thomasville; Dylan Smith of Hickory; Thomas Miller of Hickory; granddaughters Adrienne Smith of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Kaitlin Smith of Hickory; great-grandsons, Peter Litman of Kernersville; Nathaniel and Cameron Miller of Connelly Springs; Jeremiah Miller of Hickory; and great-granddaughters, Lexi Miller of Newton, and Mackenzie Lane of Morganton.
Funeral services for George Thomas Miller will be conducted Saturday afternoon, February 29, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. The body will lie in state, at the chapel, from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. Officiating will be the Reverend Rick Miller. Burial will follow in the Potter-Main Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Saturday afternoon, from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.
Online condolences may be sent to the Miller family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
