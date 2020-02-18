George Malcolm Sellers, 73, of Aho, N.C., passed away at home on February 15, 2020.
He was son of the late Dalton Ezra Sellers and the late Retha Mae Hart Sellers of Aho. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Stella Mae Cook; and brothers, Dalton E. Sellers, Jr., and Walter Henry Sellers.
George was born December 4, 1946 in Southport, N.C., and after graduating Miami Military Academy in 1964, he married Stella at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church in Boone. After serving in the US Air Force as a C-5A mechanic in Charleston, SC, he moved the family to Key West to continue the family shrimping business. He was also known as a commercial fisherman and remembered for his lobster, stone crab, and handline fishing, as well as his talent for building or repairing anything. Upon returning to the mountains in 2002, he was able to build his retirement home, care for his parents, enjoy lake fishing with Stella, and to share his stories and love of the ocean.
Forever will George and Stella sail the deep blue waters toward an eternal sunset.
He is survived by sons, George M. Sellers, Jr. (West Palm Beach), Justin Hart (Lori) Sellers (Harrisburg, NC), grandsons Landon Hart Sellers and Logan Lee Sellers; and beloved nieces and nephews.
A service to intern his ashes is to be held at the Critcher Family Cemetery (434 Mutton Creek Lane) on Sunday, February 23 at 2pm.
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Sellers family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.