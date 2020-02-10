Mr. Gene Ray Stewart, 89, of North Wilkesboro, N.C., passed away Sunday, February, 9 2020, at his home.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday February 12, 2020 at Welcome Home Baptist Church with the Rev. Lyn Lambert, the Rev. John Triplett, the Rev. Jeff Collins, and the Rev. Dean Crane officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 1:30 PM prior to the service at the church. Burial with Military Honors by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1142 will be held in Welcome Home Baptist Church Cemetery
Gene was born August 18, 1930 in Watauga County, N.C., to Edward Eddie and Blanche Luther Stewart.
He served in the United States Army in the Korean Conflict. He was a graduate of Clevinger Business School. He retired from Holly Farms Poultry/Tyson Foods as a manager in the accounting department. Gene was a member of Welcome Baptist Church where he served as Secretary-Treasurer for many years.
Mr. Stewart was a member of the Silver Striders through the YMCA. He loved fishing, gardening and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was a faithful church member and was known for his mild mannered spirit. Gene was a Tarheel Fan and Braves Fan, and loved watching his grandkids involvement in sports. He enjoyed watching West Wilkes Basketball.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Opal Faw Stewart; and two brothers, John Stewart, and Jimmy Stewart.
He is survived by a daughter, Jeannie Stewart Stinson and husband, Joel, of North Wilkesboro; two sons, Stephen Ray Stewart and girlfriend Jayme Love of Statesville, and Reverend Dean Crane and wife, Betty, of Purlear; seven grandchildren, Lucas Stinson, Jackson Stinson, Mackenzie and Christopher Stewart, Matthew Crane, Adam Crane, Josh Crane seven great grandchildren and three sister in-laws; Bonita Greene Stewart of Wilkesboro, Linda Stewart of Lenoir, and Babe Faw of Wilkesboro.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Hope Ministry Toy Store, c/o Brushy Mtn Baptist Association, 514 Elkin Hwy, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659 or Nichols For Kids-Wilkes County Schools, c/o April Marr, 613 Cherry Street North Wilkesboro, NC 28659
The family would like to thank Pruitt Health Hospice and Home Instead for their excellent care of their dad. A very special thank you to Lucille Johnson, Katherine Comer, Pam Osborne, and Gloria Wood for helping to make our dads last years wonderful. We love you.
