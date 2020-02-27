Garry D. Miller of North Port, Florida, a former resident of Watauga County, N.C., passed away unexpectedly Sunday, February 23, 2020 in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Garry was born on July 2, 1953, in Kingsport, Tennessee. Garry’s formative years were spent in Vilas, North Carolina with his beloved grandparents, Lawrence and Eunice Henson.
He attended school in Watauga County, followed by Eckerd College in St. Petersburg, Florida, concentrating in communications. Garry worked many years in healthcare. The majority of these years were in Rapid City, South Dakota where he still has numerous friends. He enjoyed sending flowers to anyone having a bad day or celebrating a life event.
Garry is survived by Leroy Krueger and their two dogs, Kona and Kenzie, all of North Port, Florida; two brothers, Jerry M. Miller and wife, DD, of Kingsport, Tennessee; and Bobby Miller and wife, Ronda, of Waynesville, North Carolina; a brother-in-law, John L. Miller and wife, Georgia, of Kingsport; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Garry D. Miller will be conducted Friday, February 28, 2020, at 12:00 noon, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. His body will lie in state, at the chapel, from 11:00 until 12:00 noon. Officiating will be Darrell Lawson and Greg Graybeal. Burial will follow in the Adams Cemetery in Vilas, North Carolina. The family will receive friends Friday morning from 11:00 until 12:00 noon, at the funeral home, prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Adams Cemetery Fund, c/o Jerry Greer, 3549 Old Hwy 421 South, Boone, NC 28607. Online condolences may be sent to the Miller/Krueger family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
