G. Wayne Mizelle died at home on August 7, 2019, at the age of 79, after a long battle with heart disease.
He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Sproles Lewis Mizelle, of the home and six children. They are Susan Sherrod and husband, Marty, Lori Earls and husband, Mike, son Jeff, Glenda Surles and husband, Andy, Catherine Lewis and Leah Moore, Matthew Lewis and wife, Audrey.
Wayne was also the proud grandfather of Jessica, Christopher, Brandon, Courtney, Wesley, Josh, Makayla, Claire, Ashlyn, Erin, Noah and Grace and all of their families. Wayne was married to the late Ellen Smithwick Mizelle for 48 years prior to his marriage to Charlotte almost 14 years ago. He is the son of the late Callie Dunlow Mizelle and Perry Soloman Mizelle and brother to the late Charlie Carlton Mizelle and Christine Mizelle Cullipher.
Wayne was a member of St. Lukes Episcopal Church in Boone, N.C. He retired from teaching automotive technology at Northern Nash High School. Wayne also taught adult classes for car repair at Nash Community College and enjoyed a combined 14 year career as a policeman in Edenton, N.C., and as Chief of Police in Havelock, N.C. He loved working on computers, playing games, sharing tales of the day with his friends and buddies at The New Market Hardee's Coffee Club, and time spent with his family and friends.
Wayne grew up farming with his family in Bertie County, where his family attended the Askewville Baptist Church. The last 14 years of his life shared with his wife Charlotte were spent living his lifelong dream of traveling all over the world on planes, trains, helicopters, ships and by road. No one loved to fly more than Wayne. Later in retirement he moved to the beautiful mountains of North Carolina with his wife Charlotte, his traveling companion of 14 years. Together they weathered much bad health, enjoyed awesome travels and experienced great joys. He felt they had been blessed in so many ways in this life.
The family will receive guests Sunday, August 11, 2019, at 2 p.m., at Northside Community Church, 1660 Beaver Pond Drive, Rocky Mount and immediately followed by a funeral service at 3 p.m. He will be buried at a later time in a private family service at Rocky Mount Memorial Park next to his beloved first wife, Ellen.
A memorial service will be held in Boone, NC at St. Luke's Episcopal Church at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 17th. The family will receive guests at the church with a funeral service to follow.
Online condolences may be shared with the Mizelle family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory, Boone, is serving the Mizelle family.
