Fredric Lockling "Ted" Keightley Jr., 78, passed away Monday, February 22 in his home in Kunkletown.
Born February 16th, 1943 in Charlotte, NC, he was the son of the late Fredric Lockling Keightley Sr. and the late Doris Byram Caddell. He graduated from West Mecklenburg High School in 1961. He retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad of 27 years as a machinist welder.
Ted was a member of Snow Lodge #363, a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason Valley of Charlotte. He was retired veteran of Oasis Shriner's, Oasis, Patrol in Charlotte, NC, and a member of the Appalachian Shrine Club of Boone, NC. He enjoyed all the work he did to help raise money for the Shriner's Hospital for Children. His passion in life was doing cookout's for family and friends. He had a great love for Bluegrass music.
He is survived by his wife, Kathryn Keightley of 33 years; his children, Robin Keightley Cooper, John Brent Keightley; a stepdaughter, Michele Bond Seeger; and his grandchildren, Ashton Cooper, Ben Cooper, Anne Keightley, Emma Keightley, Noah Seeger, and Ryan Seeger.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there will be a celebration of life service followed with a masonic funeral on a later date and time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Shriner's Hospital for Children, C/O Oasis Shriners, 604 Doug Mayes Place, Charlotte, NC 28262, or to Masonic Orphanage in Oxford, NC. Mail to Treasurer, Snow Lodge #363, PO Box 2672, Boone, NC, 28607.
Kresge Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
