Fred was born March 15, 1934, in Conover, N.C., the son of the late Orin Hollis Isenhower and the late Lucy Lowe Isenhower, and passed away on Dec. 1, 2021.
He was 87.
He graduated from Newton-Conover High School in 1952 and entered the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. After his first year of college, he was drafted into the U.S. Army during the final stages of the Korean War. He returned to Chapel Hill in 1955 to complete his studies, and graduated in 1958 with a degree in Industrial Relations.
In the summer of 1958, he and his high school sweetheart, Adeliah Smyer Crouch, of Newton, were married, and he entered into an executive program at Princeton University.
He began his furniture career with Heritage Furniture in High Point, N.C., and held sales positions in Florida and New York. When Heritage merged with Drexel Furniture, Fred was named as vice-president of sales and held that position for many years. In 1992, he joined Baker Furniture in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and became their vice-president of sales and marketing.
In 1995, he headed up National-Mt. Airy, and in 1997, the same position with Weiman Furniture, both divisions of Bassett Furniture. Upon retirement from Weiman, he formed a consulting company, FINI Group, Ltd., with clients in Europe.
In 2007, Adeliah, his wife of 49 years, passed away of heart failure. In 2008, Fred married Janice Wells Gill, who had lost her husband, Arnold Gill, several years earlier.
For many years, the Isenhowers lived in their Linville, N.C. home during the summer months, and were very active in Linville’s Wee Kirk Presbyterian Church. Fred and Adeliah were very involved in the re-opening of Wee Kirk in May 1993, after almost 20 years of inactivity. Wee Kirk is now a very active seasonal church.
Fred was an elder in the Presbyterian Church and a member of Linville Golf Club, the String & Splinter Club in High Point, N.C., and the High Point Country Club. During his later years, he joined Wesley Memorial Church in High Point, where he and Janice worshipped.
Survivors include his children, Anne Frederick Isenhower of Atlanta and James Von Canon Isenhower of Mount Pleasant, S.C., and one grandson, Max Podowitz, the son of daughter Anne.
A graveside burial and memorial service will be held at Conover City Cemetery, where Adeliah is interred, 702 3rd St SE, Conover, N.C., on Dec. 10, 2021, at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wee Kirk Presbyterian Church, P. O. Box 702, Linville, N.C. 28646, or the Crossnore Communities for Children, PO Box 249, Crossnore, N.C. 28616.
