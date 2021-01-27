On Tuesday, January 26, 2021, the Lord gathered a beautiful flower to heaven. Frances Norris Tester Henson was born on January 2, 1926 to Ottie Jackson and Bessie Brinkley Norris.
Frances was a strong, independent woman who worked hard all her life, always looked for the better and taught her children well. While not perfect, she was perfect for them and a wonderful blessing. She was a long-time, faithful member of Forest Grove Baptist.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband and the father of her children, Doughton Charles Tester and her second husband, Dick Henson; two sisters, Almeta Norris Greene Hill and Ruth Norris Maltba Stanley; one brother, Dean Norris and a step granddaughter.
Surviving are daughters, Janice Tester Ashley and husband George of Mountain City, TN, Joyce Tester Reese and husband Hite of Sugar Grove, NC, Nadine Tester Harris and husband Roger of Shelby, NC; and two sons, Len Doughton (LD) Tester and wife Catherine and Terry Lee Tester, both of Sugar Grove, NC; grandchildren, Angela Ashley, Duane Reese, Wayne Reese, Selena Reese Dollar, Michael Harris, Amanda Harris Kees, Myra Tester Harper, Brian Tester and Brooke Tester; great grandchildren, Nicole Dollar, Elizabeth Dollar Farmer, Madi Dollar, Dalton Reese, Alex Reese, Casey Reese, Rachel Harris, Daniel Harris, Savannah Kees, Sydney Kees, Will Kees, Ben Kees, Avery Tester, Eliza Tester and Ellington Tester; and one great, great granddaughter expected March of 2021.
She is also survived by three step-children, Jerry Henson, Donna Henson Frances and Karen Henson Suddreth. A number of nieces and nephews also survive and several step grandchildren and step great grandchildren.
The family extends special thanks to Rose Glen Manor and Mountain Valley Hospice for the excellent care of their mother during her short stay there.
Funeral services for Frances Norris Tester Henson will be private. The body will lie in state Thursday, January 28 from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m, and Friday, January 29 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home so that friends and family may pay their respects and sign the guest register.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 400 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mt. Airy, NC or to Rose Glen Manor, Activities Fund, 240 Independence Avenue, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home is serving the family of Frances Henson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.