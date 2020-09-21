Frances Erma Teams Greene, 93, went home on September 16, 2020.
Frankie was born February 14, 1927 in Boone, North Carolina to Bub Grady Teams and Nancy Ethel Frances Gragg.
Frankie leaves behind her loving children, Linda Greene Agnello and her husband, Steve of Johns Creek, Georgia and James (Johnny) Conley Greene III and his wife, Catharine of Raleigh, North Carolina. She is survived by her sister, Edith Teams Sylvester of Middleton, Wisconsin. Frankie adored her grandchildren, Carly Melissa Agnello Bellard and her husband, Randy of McKinney, Texas, Tristen Rebecca-Agnello Anderson and her husband, Eric of Cumming, Georgia, Christopher Jordan Greene of Raleigh, North Carolina, and step-grandson George Tucker Hennessy of Raleigh, North Carolina. Frankies great-grandchildren, Madison and Eli Bellard of McKinney, Texas and Conley and Thaine Anderson of Cumming, Georgia, were the light of her life. She also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her devoted husband of 66 years, James Conley Greene, Jr., her siblings, Glen Everette Teams of Knoxville, Tennessee and Dotsy Mamiloe Teams of Ocala, Florida and her granddaughter, Mikayla Shannon Greene of Raleigh, North Carolina.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Habitat for Humanity or your local church.
Graveside services were conducted Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens.
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Greene family.
