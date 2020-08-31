Mrs. Flavel Moretz Eggers, 92, of Boone, N.C., passed away Friday night at Watauga Medical Center.
Born May 31, 1928 in Watauga County, she was the 4th of 11 children born to Lloyd Milton and Etta Norris Moretz. Mrs. Eggers was retired from Southern Bell Telephone Service where she worked for 35 years. She was a member of Greenway Baptist Church since 1970. Flavel was a graduate of Appalachian High School, a member of the Red Hat Society, the Watauga County Historical Society and Mountain Laurel Garden Club.
"To know Mommaw was to love her. She never missed remembering a birthday, anniversary, or special event and was everyones biggest cheerleader. She didnt hang up the phone without letting you how special you were and how much she adored you. She loved spending time with her son and daughter-in-law, grandchildren, and newest great grandchild- we were her world. She loved her flowers, getting her hair and nails done, looking through pictures, learning family trees, and visiting with everyone. A mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, friend, and aunt; Mommaw adored family and any chance to visit. Family and a tremendous sisterhood of dear friends inspired her to live each day to the fullest. She will be greatly missed but we know she is with Jesus reunited with Pawpaw and her loved ones that have passed on. What a glorious day it will be when we see her again. God is good all the time. All the time, God is good. We want to thank Boone Fire, Boone Police, Watauga EMS, and Garrett Norris for their compassion and care of our mother and grandmother."
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Edward Eggers; three sisters, Auburn Hagaman, Delma Hayes, and Canses Smith; and four brothers, Milton, Carey, Alton and J. B. Moretz.
She is survived by one son, Scott Eggers and wife Teresa of Vilas; two grandchildren, Jacob Eggers and wife Jessie of West Palm Beach, Florida and Sarah Lynn Eggers Russell and husband Alan of Raleigh; and one great-grandson, Archie Scott Eggers of West Palm Beach, Florida; three sisters, Frieda Crotts of Granite Falls, NC, Treva Castle and husband Lynn of Boone; her baby sister and best friend, Barbara Barnes and husband Tom of Huntersville, NC; two sisters-in-law, Bonnie Eggers of Lexington, NC and Wanda Hill of Tifton, Georgia; nine nieces, who lovingly called her Aunt B; Regina Alford, Susan Adams, Dixie Wilkenson, Lisa Cress, Brenda Shook, Lauren McCullough, Pamela Dellinger, Sheri Castle and Melanie Culpepper, eight nephews, Benny, Dana, Michael, Craig, Brian and Brad Moretz Mark Hayes and Richard Crotts.
Graveside services for Mrs. Flavel Eggers were conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, September 1, 2020 at Mount Lawn Memorial Park & Gardens. Persons wishing to pay their respects and sign the guest book may do so Monday from noon until 5 p.m. at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home.
In memory, we ask that you love unconditionally, be compassionate to others, and send a card to someone you love. We respectfully request no flowers or food and ask for donations to the American Diabetes Association or American Heart Association in her honor.
Online condolences may be shared with the Eggers family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Eggers family.
