Faye Doris Miller Rhymer, 91, died May 20, 2021, at the Foley Center at Chestnut Ridge in Blowing Rock, N.C.
She was born March 1st, 1930, in Pageton West Virginia to Olin & Ella Triplett Miller.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clise Edgar Rhymer; two daughters, infant Hilda Rhymer & Shelia McCrary; grandson, Michael Greer; and three brothers, Earl, Darrell & Hugh Miller.
Surviving are her children, Joan Church of Parlier, Jean Winebarger of West Jefferson, Teresa Greer of Vilas, Duane Rhymer and wife Karen of Boone, Keith Rhymer and wife Jeannie of Deep Gap; four sisters, Betty Ford, Claudia Aldridge, Lenda Eggers & Leta Greene. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren who all lovingly called her Grandma Faye, and by many nieces and nephews.
Mom was a lifelong resident of the Triplett Community and an active member of Boone Baptist Church. Her family was her world and she loved them beyond measure. She loved her church family with the same passion. Faye enjoyed gardening and was an amazing cook. She loved visiting with folks and never met a stranger. Her goal each day was to be happy and she certainly was.
Services for Faye Miller Rhymer were conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, May 25th, at Boone Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Kenny Newberry.
The family received friends from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m., prior to services, at the church. A private family graveside service will be in the Rhymer Cemetery.
The family respectively requests no food. Flowers appreciated or donations may be made to the Rhymer Cemetery fund c/o Kenneth Rhymer, 140 Timberlane Ext., Boone, NC 28607.
The family greatly appreciates the loving care given to Mom by all employees at The Foley Center and a special thanks to Liberty Hospice.
Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Rhymer family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.