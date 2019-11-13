Eva Potter Townsend, 69, of US Highway 321 North, Sugar Grove, N.C., passed away Tuesday morning, November 12, 2019, at Watauga Medical Center in Boone.
The daughter of Reba Shore Potter and the late Howard Potter, she was born September 20, 1950 in Watauga County. She was a seamstress with Shadowline and attended Vanderpool Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Danny Townsend of the home; two sisters, Brenda Reece and husband Larry of Zionville and Judy Cornett and husband Darrell of Vilas. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her first husband Joe May.
Funeral services for Eva Potter Townsend were conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Vanderpool Baptist Church. The body lay in state, at the church, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Pastor Andy Watson, Pastor Thomas Brown and Brother Jason Cornett officiated. Interment followed in Greene Cemetery.
The family received friends Thursday evening from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel.
Online condolences may be sent to the Townsend family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
