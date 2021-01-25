Mrs. Eva Henderson “Jackie” Perry, 84, of Vilas, N.C., passed away Tuesday afternoon at home.
Jackie was born March 9, 1936 in Watauga County. She was a faithful active member of Cove Creek Baptist Church and Pleasant Grove Baptist Church for many years. She enjoyed working with the children of the church and making flower arrangements. Jackie worked for a number of years as a cashier at Boone Drug.
She is survived by her daughter, Sabrina Gouch and husband David of Vilas; three sisters, Fern Casey of Winston-Salem, Faye Church of Blowing Rock, and Priscilla McCrary and husband Roger of Hudson; three brothers, Buster Henderson and wife Marcella of Boone, Ray Henderson of Hickory and David Henderson of Montana. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Wilson Perry; her mother, Chloe Coffey Henderson; and one sister, Lynda Henderson.
Funeral services for Mrs. Jackie Perry were conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home Chapel. The body lay in state one hour prior to the services from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Officiating was the Rev. Kevin Combs. Burial followed at the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Baptist Children’s Homes of NC, Post Office Box 338, Thomasville, NC 27360.
Online condolences may be shared with the Perry family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Perry family.
