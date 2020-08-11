Eva Bernell Aldridge Meredith, 90, of Leesburg, Florida, a native and former resident of the Foscoe Community, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at her summer home in Foscoe.
Mrs. Meredith was born February 10, 1930, in Watauga County, a daughter of the late Linville and Julia McLean Aldridge.
She attended Watauga County schools, graduating from Cove Creek High School in 1950. She met her childhood sweetheart in 1943 when his father came to Foscoe Christian Church as a circuit preacher. They married in 1953, and lived in Michigan for eleven years, then moved to Leesburg, Florida where they resided full-time until her retirement from United Telephone in 1992. Shortly after, they built a summer home in Foscoe, just a few hundred yards from the Aldridge homeplace where she was born.
She loved to travel and loved spending time outdoors, especially around her home in Foscoe. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, living each day with a quiet dignity and faith in God.
Mrs. Meredith is survived by her husband of 66 years, Keith Meredith; three daughters, Caroline Champion and husband, Robert, of Leesburg, FL, Eva Miller and husband, Warren of Deep Gap, and Marjorie Meredith of the Foscoe Community; one son, Thomas Meredith and wife, Debbie of Ocala, FL; five grandsons, Andrew Meredith of Leesburg, FL, Keith Meredith of Ocala, FL, Matthew Champion and wife, Ryann of Oxford, FL; one granddaughter, Blair Champion and husband, Daniel, of Yalaha, FL, and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Bryan Meredith; six brothers, Shona Aldridge, Shula Aldridge, Clus Aldridge, Garner Aldridge, Frank Aldridge, and Jim Aldridge; and four sisters, Verla Aldridge, Mina Jo Storie, Mamie Ethel Shook and Snow Hopper.
A memorial service for Mrs. Meredith will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to the Meredith family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
