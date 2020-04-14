Eula Mae Coffey Fox, 90, of Boone, N.C., passed away peacefully Good Friday morning, April 10, 2020, at home with her family.
Mimi was born May 4, 1929 in the Aho community to the late Marion Oliver Coffey and Lyda Edmisten Coffey. She grew up on a farm and at age 16 entered Mars Hill College; subsequently, she attended Appalachian State Teachers College, graduating with an education degree. Over the course of a teaching career that spanned nearly 40 years, she taught a variety of subjects at a variety of schools including Parkway, Green Valley, Hardin Park, Cove Creek, Watauga High School and the Consolidated School on Junaluska Heights. Mimi taught and influenced literally hundreds of students and she loved them all; and they loved her.
Mimi's parents instilled in her a number of strong beliefs and she lived her life to exemplify those beliefs. Go to church every Sunday; work hard to help yourself and to help others. Vote Democratic, and read the Charlotte Observer every day. Mimi was heartbroken with the Observer stopped local delivery.
Some examples of Mimi's leadership;
Mimi was a founding member of the Enrichment Sunday School class at First Baptist Church. The class is still thriving, 30-some years later.
Mimi also was a founding member of the local chapter of Habitat for Humanity, as well as serving on the Board for ten years.
She was an active member of a number of groups including Watauga County Democratic Women; the Watauga County chapter of the NC Retired Educators Association; the Jones House Advisory Board; and the Friends of the Library.
In 1970, Mimi and her husband E.B. established Flintlock Campground, which has developed into a thriving business and will celebrate 50 years this season.
In addition to her parents, Mimi was preceded in death by her husband, E.B. Fox, Jr; her daughter, Martha Carol Fox; her brother, William Coffey; and her sister, Geneva Coffey Hall.
She is survived by her sister, Nancy Coffey Haas; her three sons; E. B. Fox, III and wife Lynn, Charles and wife Tricia and George and wife Cynthia. She is also survived by six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Mimi loved each and every one.
Mimi's home for the last four years has been Appalachian Brian Estates, and the family would like to recognize and thank the fine staff as well as Mimi's many friends and neighbors at ABE. Also thanks to Andy Benoit and the staff at Medi-Home Hospice.
To Mimi's caregivers: Carolyn Grimes, Connie Shell, Shelby Key, Linda Green, Holly Greene and Kloie Greene; words cannot express our gratitude and appreciation.
Due to the COVID Pandemic, a Memorial service to celebrate her life will be scheduled in the future when conditions permit.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to Habitat for Humanity, PO Box 33 DTS, Boone, NC 28607.
Online condolences may be shared with the Fox family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Fox family.
