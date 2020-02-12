Elmo Earl Moretz

Boone, NC (28607)

Today

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 44F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Rain likely. Becoming windy late. Low 44F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.