Elizabeth Young Watson, 94, of Blowing Rock, passed away Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Watauga Medical Center.
She was born April 7, 1926 in Watauga County to the late Fred Alfred Young and Edna Bolick Young. She was a retired customer service representative from Sears.
She is survived by her daughter, Lynne Bell of Longs, South Carolina; one grandson, Sherrill Watson Hayes and wife Jenny of Acworth, Georgia; two step-grandsons, Randel Bell and wife Katy of Clarksville, Tennessee and Brian Bell and wife Terri of Dallas, Texas and one step-granddaughter, Lisa Bell Furr and Bobby Forsythe Albemarle, North Carolina; one great-granddaughter, Olivia Hayes and one great-grandson Sam Hayes both of Acworth, Georgia; four step-grandchildren, Brandy Furr Puett, Douglas Bell, Jordan Bell and Brady Bell. She is also survived by beloved cousins and loved nieces and nephews.
In addition to her father and mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roland "Bob" Watson and three sisters, Edith Young Puett, Peggy Young Lane and Myrtle Young and a son-in-law, Ted Bell.
Graveside services and burial were conducted Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Lenoir. The Reverend Jeff Lambert officiated.
