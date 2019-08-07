Elaine Hartley Jolly, 73, from Boone, N.C., passed away peacefully in her home in Clayton, N.C., on August 5, 2019, due to complications from Alzheimers disease.
Ms. Jolly was born in Watauga County, N.C., and grew up in Boone and Key West, FL. She attended Broward Junior College and Florida Atlantic University, graduating from the latter with a bachelor's degree in sociology. She taught primary school in central Florida. In 1973, she returned to Boone, where she worked in various roles as a teacher, a realtor, and clothing store manager. She was bright, energetic, and always impeccably dressed.
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, Roscoe Hartley and Ruby Whitesides Hartley, and by her brother, James R. Hartley.
Elaine is survived by her son, Scott Ferwerda; one aunt, Elizabeth Whitesides; one sister-in-law, Iva Hartley; one niece, Heather Hartley and her husband, Phil Reynolds; one nephew, Eric Hartley and his wife, Lynette Brown Hartley; one brother, Gary Hartley; and several cousins.
The family will receive friends at 3:00 p.m., until 5:00 p.m., on Friday, August 9, 2019, at Austin and Barnes Funeral Home.
A private graveside service will be held at Mount Lawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimers Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or at alz.org.
The family wishes to express their gratitude for the compassion and care provided by the staff of Clayton House Memory Care and Community Home Care & Hospice of Johnston County.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
