Edward Morrison Brown, ASID, a talented and highly respected Charlotte interior designer, died on January 27 at Aldersgate in Charlotte.
He was born in Wadesboro, North Carolina, on January 10, 1937, the only child of the late Margaret Morrison and William G. Brown. He grew up in Concord, North Carolina.
Morrison was a 1959 graduate of Davidson College, where he did extensive design work during his later professional career. His graduate studies were done at Richmond Professional Institute and were followed by independent studies in Europe.
Morrison had an enormous appetite for and broad knowledge of art, architecture and design, which he fed by continued study and digestion of fine books and wide travel. His delight in savoring and seeing classics and innovations and his incorporation of both in his design work was boundless. He appreciated what was around him and supplemented it with his tasteful and inventive additions.
He and his talented wife, Connie, lent their talents to many private homes, banks, hotels and country clubs throughout the Carolinas. They also restored important historic homes and participated in many show houses, winning many awards along the way, but they also had a talent for including clients’ prized and sentimental pieces, resulting in beautiful homes which reflected the personality of the owner. In 1998, Morrison was named ADAC Southeast Designer of the Year.
Along with his talents, Morrison was a unique and charismatic man who never met a stranger. He was debonair and dapper, with a love for life, laughter, friends and those he called family. Connie and Morrison delighted in their time spent at their second home in Blowing Rock. Those of us who were fortunate enough to have this treasure in our lives, along with Connie and Chess, will miss these gems from Granville Road.
Morrison was predeceased by his beloved wife and business partner Constance Nock Brown and their only child Chesser Morrison Brown. Survivors include many cousins and devoted friends. Special thanks go to Jon Windham, Tate Sterrett, Diane Sterling, Winston Way, Julian Patton, Marcia Joines, and Cindy King whose counsel was invaluable. And for their limitless care and devotion, special thanks go to caregivers Dee and David Thompson, Rhoda Davenport, Regina Sykes, Khadija Bryce and his loyal friend, Laura Jackson.
Due to the times in which we are living, there will be no memorial service. Instead, we ask that you raise a glass and celebrate this extraordinary man. Memorial gifts may be made to the John Crosland School, 5146 Parkway Plaza Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28217.
Online condolences may be made at www.HankinsandWhittington.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.