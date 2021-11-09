Edna Oletta Hopkins Mains, 82, of Todd, N.C. went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday November 4, 2021 after a long, courageous battle with Alzheimer’s/Dementia.
Edna was born in Sullivan County, TN to the late Robert & Leona Wyatt Hopkins. She grew up in Bluff City in the Hickory Tree community. Edna was a believer of the Baptist Faith. Edna loved her family dearly and they loved her.
Edna and her husband Andrew (Andy, as she called him and he called her Ed) raised five children and helped raise four of their grandsons.
She is survived by daughters, Sherry L. Mains of Boone, Anita Mains Sluder and husband William of Todd, NC, Sandra (Sandy) Mains Moretz and husband Tim of Boone; and son, Robert ( Robbie) Andrew Mains and wife Tammy of Boone. She is survived by eight grandchildren, Michael Tester, Allen Tester, Danny Demster and wife Erin, Jeremy Moretz and wife Alicia, Matthew Demster and wife Jordan, Amanda Vance ,Dalton Mains and wife Laura, Saraya Mains. She also was survived by six great grandchildren, Wyatt Demster, Memphis Demster, Addison Moretz, Emma Moretz, Ryder Burgess, and Carolyn Burgess.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew ( Andy) Mains and oldest daughter, Lisa Carol Mains; her parents, father-in-law, Wise Mains and mother-in-law, Florence Miller Mains and all her siblings, Dot Carrier, Pearl Miller, Marion Hopkins, Joe Hopkins, Mae Boughers, Georgia Tolbert, Bill Watson, and James Watson.
Edna was a very special lady that loved her family. She was very friendly to everyone she met and everyone commented on her beautiful smile. She worked hard outside of the home and was a dedicated worker; she worked at Melville Shoe Company, Aus Ben Studios, Timberland Shoe Company, various cleaning jobs, as a CNA and IRC until she retired working in 2004. She was strong willed and very independent. She went back to school and obtained her High School diploma and later obtained her CNA license in 1995 at the age of 56, a great accomplishment at that age.
She was a caring sister, wife, mother, and Maw Maw, always making sure her family were taking care of and making sure they had plenty to eat. She would stay up late at night canning fruits and vegetables from the gardens her and Dad would raise and anything else Dad would bring in for her to can. She made the best peach jam and blackberry jam. She loved making Sunday dinners for her kids and grandkids, and went all out on Thanksgiving and Christmas and Easter dinners. She was always so independent and always wanted to mow her own yard and did until the kids had to take her equipment away and that was the spunky age of 73. Her favorite color was blue. She enjoyed putting puzzles together and many family members will cherish the ones that they have framed that she has put together. Edna enjoyed the simple things in life not needing or desiring the material things. Her family and friends were the most important things in life to her. She took such great care of her mentally ill daughter and her husband when he was diagnosed with Cancer.
Edna will be missed by her family but they know her journey is complete. She is at peace with her Lord and all the family that went on before her. She will be smiling and enjoying and praising her Lord in Heaven and waiting for others to follow when it is their time to join her.
The family would like to thank all the incredible, caring, compassionate staff members of The Foley Center, Medi-Home Hospice for the great care she received also, to Hampton’s Funeral Home for their help during this difficult time.
A private family service will be conducted at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel.
A public grave-side service was held at Potter-Mains Cemetery, on Monday, November 8, 2021, officiated by Pastor Kenny Newberry. Edna will be laid to rest in the family Potter-Mains Cemetery in Todd, NC .
Online condolences may be sent to the Main family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.