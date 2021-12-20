Edgar Harmon, 85, of Zionville, N.C., passed away Friday, December 17, 2021 at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital.
He was born June 27, 1936, in Avery County. A son of the late Coy Wiley Harmon and Della Oakes Harmon. He was a carpenter, a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church and was a volunteer at Cove Creek Senior Center, where he enjoyed being with everyone and they enjoyed being with him. He loved his family and was a loving husband, father and grandfather. His smile was warming and loved by all.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Greene Harmon of the home; three sons, Ronnie Lee Harmon of Silverstone; Roger Caroll Harmon of Key West, and Robbie Steven Harmon and wife Lora of Jacksonville, Florida; one daughter, DeRhonda Ellis and husband Dale of Silverstone; grandchildren, Shawn Harmon, Cody Ellis, Emma Ellis, Carley Ellis, Cole Steven Harmon and Kiara Livy Harmon and one great-grandson, Elijah Rhett Ellis; one brother, Odell Harmon and wife Pat of Evington, Virginia; two sisters, Louella Dotson and husband Bill of Trade, Tennessee and Janice Brooks and husband Darrell of West Jefferson; one brother-in-law, Wilson Greene and wife Louise of Silverstone and a special friend, Judy Hicks of Vilas. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his father and mother, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Dewight Harmon, Albert Harmon, Roy Harmon, Dean Harmon; four sisters, Hazel Isaacs, JoAnne Triplett, Mary Lynn Hodges, Peggy Harmon, and one great-grandson, Henry Dale Ellis.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Interment will follow at the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastor Allan Perry and the Reverend Tony Potter will officiate. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m., prior to the service.
Online condolences may be sent to the Harmon family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
