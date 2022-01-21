Dr. William Jackson “Jack” Newton, 89, of Apex, N.C., passed away surrounded by his loving family on January 12, 2022.
Dr. Newton came to Boone in 1967 to join the music faculty at Appalachian State. He taught a range of courses, started the Music Industries degree program and with retirement was awarded Professor Emeritus status. He was an avid performer and gifted woodwind instrument repair technician.
His retirement was spent in Hampstead, NC fishing on the pier and in his final years he lived in Apex, NC with children and grandchildren.
Jack is survived by his wife Patsy H. Newton; his daughters, Laura Newton and Samantha Newton Dickens (Nathan); stepdaughter, Amy L. Everhart; his brother, James Newton (Sheila); four grandchildren, William Jack O’Conner (Carrie Mae), Timothy John Everhart (Jasmine), Micah Charles Dickens and Lucelle Caroline Dickens.
A memorial service will be held later in the year. Please visit his memorial site to learn more at https://tinyurl.com/RememberJack.
