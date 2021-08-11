Dr. Rosemary Horowitz, 68, of Boone, N.C., passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021 at her residence.
Rosemary was a passionate traveler, natural teacher, uncompromising academic, devoted ASU professor and colleague, and deeply loving friend. She honored her family by dedicating herself to Holocaust studies and to all the ways that writing connects us. She will be remembered for her humble generosity and enthusiastic curiosity.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry Hyman of Boone; one sister, Vicky Horowitz of New York; two nieces, Isadora Reisner of Massachusetts and Rachel Mann of New York; one nephew, Élan Reisner of Berlin; grand-nephew, Anton Reisner of Berlin; godson, Daniel Freidmutter of New York; and countless friends and colleagues.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Perry Safran; her father and mother, Ignac Horowitz and Esther Dominitz and her second mother, Helen Horowitz.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10: a.m. on Thursday, August 12th at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, please plant a tree in Israel in Rosemary’s honor through the Jewish National Fund, as she did for so many loved ones.
Online condolences may be sent to the Horowitz family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
