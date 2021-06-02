Dr. Lambert Pascal (“Pac”) McLaurin Jr, 80 of Pittsboro N.C., peacefully passed away on May 30, 2021.
He was born on April 21, 1941 in Siler City, NC. He was the son of Lambert and Grace McLaurin and was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Porter.
He attended undergraduate and Medical School at the University of Florida. Upon graduation of medical school, he served his country as a Physician in the United States Air Force. Following his military service, he served on the medical staff at University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, where he became Director of the Cardiac catheterization lab. He later went on to private practice for 13 years in Newport News, VA at the Cardiovascular Center of Oyster Point. He retired from medicine in 1998 and moved to Valle Crucis, NC with his lovely wife Susan. He taught at Appalachian State University for 10 years as an adjunct instructor in the Photography department.
Pac had an incredible passion for adventure, travel, and good-hearted debates. His favorite hobby was car racing and he even participated in the 24 Hours of Daytona. He loved music and was an avid Bob Dylan and Grateful Dead fan. He traveled to many places, but France and Cuba provided the greatest inspiration for his photography. He loved his family dearly and is survived by his wife, Susan Stapleton McLaurin of 42 years; daughter, Grace and husband John Ehrenreich, of Hickory NC and her children, Christopher, Ryan and Taylor; son, John McLaurin and wife Melanie Smith of Raleigh, NC and his son, Michael McLaurin and daughter, Rachel Tyler; son, Terry Drum and his wife Jamie of Wake Forest, NC and their children, Savannah, Walker and Eliza; and son, Ashley Drum and wife Connie of Santa Rosa Beach, FL and their children, Olivia, Lucas and Maya.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to The Church of The Holy Cross, Valle Crucis, NC. A grave side service will be held at The Church of the Holy Cross, Valle Crucis NC at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.